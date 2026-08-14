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Home > World > BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System

BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System

BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System

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Published: August 14, 2026 19:03:11 IST

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BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System

Aug 14 (Reuters) – NIBE Ltd: * SIGNS CONTRACT WITH INDIAN ARMY FOR VAYAUSTRA LOITERING MUNITION SYSTEM Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 7:03 PM IST
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BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System

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BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System
BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System
BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System
BRIEF-NIBE Signs Contract With Indian Army For Vayaustra Loitering Munition System

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