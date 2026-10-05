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Home > World > BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

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Published: October 5, 2026 08:59:10 IST

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BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

Oct 5 (Reuters) – Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp : * PETROVIETNAM GAS: SEEKS SPOT LNG CARGO OF 1.1 MILLION MMBTU FOR OCT 15-30 DELIVERY Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

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BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

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BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery
BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery
BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery
BRIEF-Petrovietnam Gas seeks spot LNG cargo of 1.1 million MMBtu for October 15-30 delivery

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