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Home > World > BRIEF-Richemont In Talks To Join Bidder For De Beers- Person Familiar With The Matter

BRIEF-Richemont In Talks To Join Bidder For De Beers- Person Familiar With The Matter

BRIEF-Richemont In Talks To Join Bidder For De Beers- Person Familiar With The Matter

Written By:
Published: October 15, 2026 15:27:05 IST

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BRIEF-Richemont In Talks To Join Bidder For De Beers- Person Familiar With The Matter

Oct 15 (Reuters) – * RICHEMONT IN TALKS TO JOIN BIDDER FOR DE BEERS- PERSON FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER Source

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 3:27 PM IST
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BRIEF-Richemont In Talks To Join Bidder For De Beers- Person Familiar With The Matter
BRIEF-Richemont In Talks To Join Bidder For De Beers- Person Familiar With The Matter
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