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Home > World > BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

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Published: September 29, 2026 10:08:08 IST

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BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd: * WINS 285 BILLION WON ORDER * TO SUPPLY MLCC TO GLOBAL BIG FIRM Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 10:08 AM IST
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BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

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BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

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BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Wins 285 Billion Won Order

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