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Home > World > BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

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Published: September 21, 2026 06:42:12 IST

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BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

Seohee Construction Co Ltd: * SEOHEE CONSTRUCTION: WINS 318.3 BILLION WON ORDER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 6:42 AM IST
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BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

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BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

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BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Seohee Construction Wins 318.3 Billion Won Order

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