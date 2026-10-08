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Home > World > BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

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Published: October 8, 2026 03:17:14 IST

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BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

Oct 7 (Reuters) – Sir Royalty Income Fund: * SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2026 DISTRIBUTION Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:17 AM IST
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BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

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BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

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BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution
BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution
BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution
BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Announces October 2026 Distribution

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