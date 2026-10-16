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Home > World > BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

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Published: October 16, 2026 07:48:09 IST

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BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

Oct 15 (Reuters) – Sysco Corporation: * SYSCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TEAMSTERS LOCALS 630 AND 848 TO END STRIKE Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 7:48 AM IST
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BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

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BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike
BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike
BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike
BRIEF-Sysco Says Co Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Locals 630 And 848 To End Strike

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