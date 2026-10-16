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Home > BL News > PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

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Last updated: October 16, 2026 11:57:11 IST

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PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: PC Jeweller Ltd has come into focus following reports that Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, associated with Cupid Ltd, acquired 5.10 crore shares of the jewellery retailer at ₹14.43 per share, in a transaction valued at approximately ₹73.59 crore.

The reported bulk deal comes amid PC Jeweller’s efforts to strengthen its financial position, reduce borrowings and revive operational performance.

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The company has reportedly achieved debt-free status following the repayment of outstanding bank borrowings. The development could help reduce financing costs and improve financial flexibility, although its impact on profitability will depend on subsequent financial performance.

On the operational front, PC Jeweller indicated approximately 28% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue during the second quarter of FY27. The company also reported recovering around ₹142 crore in outstanding export receivables, potentially strengthening its liquidity position.

The reported acquisition by Halwasiya has attracted attention given the transaction’s size. However, the purchase does not necessarily indicate any strategic arrangement with PC Jeweller or provide insight into the investor’s future plans.

Market participants may closely monitor whether the company’s debt reduction and revenue growth translate into sustained profitability, stronger cash flows and improved operating margins.

While these developments could influence investor perceptions of PC Jeweller’s valuation, any sustained re-rating would depend on earnings performance, business fundamentals and prevailing market conditions.

The company’s upcoming quarterly financial results will provide further clarity on the sustainability of its operational recovery.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 11:57 AM IST
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PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

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PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

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PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention
PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention
PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention
PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

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