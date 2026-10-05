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Home > World > BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director

BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director

BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director

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Published: October 5, 2026 18:02:11 IST

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BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director

Oct 5 (Reuters) – Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd : * MEENA ARVIND BHANUSHALI RESIGNS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 6:02 PM IST
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BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director
BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director
BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director
BRIEF-Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Says Meena Arvind Bhanushali Resigns As Managing Director

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