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Home > World > BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

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Published: September 4, 2026 21:18:14 IST

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BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

Sept 4 (Reuters) – Toscana Aeroporti SpA: * REPORTS IN AUGUST OVER 1.1 MILLION PASSENGERS, UP 3% YEAR/YEAR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:18 PM IST
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BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

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BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

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BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year
BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year
BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year
BRIEF-Toscana Aeroporti – Reports In August Over 1.1 Million Passengers, Up 3% Year/Year

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