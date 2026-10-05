BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

Written By:
Published: October 5, 2026 03:54:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

Oct 5 (Reuters) – Turners Automotive Group Ltd: * DECLARES Q1 DIVIDEND OF 7 NZ CENTS PER SHARE Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 16-UEFA Nations League Summaries

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Portugal secure place in Nations League quarter-finals

UPDATE 10-Brazil's Bolsonaro takes slim early lead as results trickle in for high-stakes election

FLAVIO BOLSONARO HAS 51.17% OF THE VOTE IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, LULA 40.72% WITH 19.54% OF BALLOTS COUNTED

Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in Brazil election first-round, early count shows

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

Oil climbs after Yemeni Houthis attack Saudi Aramco sites

Vacherot, Lehecka reach Japan Open semi-finals

Belgium train ahead of their Nations League clash away to France

Belgium train ahead of their Nations League clash away to France

Belgium train ahead of their Nations League clash away to France

Osaka tops Bejlek, sails into China Open quarters

France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports

Osaka tops Bejlek, sails into China Open quarters

Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in Brazil election first-round, early count shows

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share
BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share
BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share
BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group Declares Q1 Dividend Of 7 NZ Cents Per Share

QUICK LINKS