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Home > World > BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News

BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News

BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News

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Published: November 4, 2026 22:58:11 IST

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BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News

Nov 4 (Reuters) – * UBS CUTS ABOUT 200 LONDON JOBS AS CREDIT SUISSE FUSION NEARS END -BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bitl.to/6AMB Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2026 10:58 PM IST
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BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News

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BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News
BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News
BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News
BRIEF-UBS Cuts About 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Nears End – Bloomberg News

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