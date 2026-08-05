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Home > World > BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

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Published: August 5, 2026 06:42:08 IST

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BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

Aug 5 (Reuters) – WasteCo Group Ltd: * APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN COHALAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE * ROGER GOWER RETIRES AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 6:42 AM IST
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BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

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BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

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BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive
BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive
BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive
BRIEF-Wasteco Group Appoints Brian Cohalan As Chief Executive

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