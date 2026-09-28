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Home > World > BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director

BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director

BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director

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Published: September 28, 2026 17:19:09 IST

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BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director

Sept 28 (Reuters) – WellCell Holdings Co Ltd: * ZHANG XIAOLONG RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE SEPT 28, 2026 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 28, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director
BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director
BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director
BRIEF-Wellcell Reports Zhang Xiaolong Resigns As Executive Director

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