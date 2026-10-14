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Home > World > BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order

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Published: October 14, 2026 07:12:13 IST

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BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order

Woojin I&S Co Ltd: * WOOJIN I&S: WINS 14.4 BILLION WON ORDER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 7:12 AM IST
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BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order

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BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Woojin I&S Wins 14.4 Billion Won Order

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