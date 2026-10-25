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Home > World > BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

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Published: October 25, 2026 14:25:19 IST

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BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

Oct 25 (Reuters) – Zhuhai Kles Technology Co Ltd : * SAYS SHARE TRADING TO RESUME OCT 26 Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

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BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

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BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26
BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26
BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26
BRIEF-Zhuhai Kles Tech Says Share Trading To Resume Oct 26

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