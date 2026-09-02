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Home > World > CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

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Published: September 2, 2026 13:19:15 IST

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CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 1:19 PM IST
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CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

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CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV
CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV
CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV
CAIRO-CHINA'S XI AND EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT HOLD TALKS – CCTV

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