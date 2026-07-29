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Home > World > CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

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Published: July 29, 2026 13:02:12 IST

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CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 29, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

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CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

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CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY
CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY
CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY
CAIXABANK CFO: REAFFIRMATION OF NII GUIDANCE FOR 2027 IS DUE TO VOLATILITY

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