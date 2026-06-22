"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/balochistan-crackdown-sparks-criticism-as-byc-condemns-arrests-of-protesters-action-against-medical-staff20260622143537"> <p class="title">Balochistan crackdown sparks criticism as BYC condemns arrests of protesters, action against medical staff</p> <a>

Balochistan crackdown sparks criticism as BYC condemns arrests of protesters, action against medical staff

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 14:40:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter on Monday said that Canada sees significant opportunities to deepen cooperation with India in critical minerals and clean energy, with both countries increasingly seeking reliable partners amid global geopolitical and economic disruptions.

Speaking to ANI, Cooter said Canada and India are well-positioned to complement each other’s strengths, particularly in the clean energy transition and critical minerals sector.

You Might Be Interested In

“Countries like Canada and like India, I would say, are looking for partners that they can rely on. And Canada and India then fit very well together,” he said. “If you think of it as two gears, they’re gears that need to come together because one can propel the other if they fit. And they do fit very well on critical minerals,” he added.

Highlighting Canada’s resource base, Cooter said the country possesses vast reserves of minerals essential for India’s industrial growth and energy transition.

“We have something like six billion tons of metallurgical coal in Canada,” he said, noting that Canada currently exports only a fraction of India’s annual coal imports despite having “lots and lots of headroom to grow.”

He also pointed to cooperation in uranium, nickel, lithium, rare earth elements and tungsten, saying Canada is positioning itself as a long-term and reliable supplier.

“We’re the number two in terms of production of uranium in the world. You have set a goal of 100 gigawatts for nuclear power. Right now you’re at 8 gigawatts. The remaining 92 gigawatts needs uranium,” he said.

On rare earths, Cooter noted, “We have one-third of all of the active projects outside of China taking place in Canada,” while adding that Canada has established North America’s first rare earth processing facility in Saskatchewan.

He said Canada is also accelerating approvals for mining and infrastructure projects to strengthen supply chains. “We’re moving to get approvals done in about half the time or less than they were before. We’re looking at one-year approvals for mines, for example, in British Columbia,” he said.

The envoy also highlighted Canada’s growing energy export capacity, including natural gas, LPG and oil, which could support India’s energy security needs.

“We will be able to produce and ship 50 million tons of natural gas within the next one to two years. We will be able to produce LPG for you,” he said, adding that Canada is expanding infrastructure on its west coast to facilitate exports to Asian markets. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: canadaclean energycooperationCritical Mineralseconomic-disruptionsgeopolitical-disruptionsindia

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter
"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter
"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter
"Canada and India fit very well together on critical minerals": Canadian envoy Chris Cooter

QUICK LINKS