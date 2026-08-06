Family says Perez Hilton able to communicate following hospitalisation due to 'suicide attempt'

Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): A day after celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was “recovered” from his Miami home after a “suicide attempt”, his family has shared an update on his health condition.

According to a public statement shared to Hilton’s website, the family shared, “This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful,” as quoted by Page Six.

The family further added that Perez is now able to communicate, giving them a ray of hope.

“We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope,” the statement noted and thanked “everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez as their compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.”

Earlier this week, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it received “multiple calls” regarding “an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media” and dispatched deputies to the residence, as per Page Six.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, the sheriff’s office said deputies spoke with Hilton’s family members, who were at the scene, and initially chose to “tactfully disengage” while continuing to “monitor the situation” after confirming that Hilton, 48, was alone inside.

“The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention,” the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said, according to Page Six.

The statement added, “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is the father of three children, all of whom were welcomed via surrogacy, according to Page Six.

The latest incident comes months after Hilton disclosed a series of serious health issues.

In March, he revealed in a YouTube video that he had spent 21 days in hospital after taking flu medication on an empty stomach. (ANI)

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