China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/prolonged-lockdown-in-pojk-sparks-criticism-of-pakistans-crackdown20260618164146"> <p class="title">Prolonged lockdown in PoJK sparks criticism of Pakistan's crackdown</p> <a>

Prolonged lockdown in PoJK sparks criticism of Pakistan's crackdown

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 18:14:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

Beijing [China], June 18 (ANI): Chinese authorities are facing international criticism after concerns emerged over the worsening health of imprisoned journalist Dong Yuyu, with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urging China to grant him immediate medical parole for urgent treatment.

According to CPJ, the 64-year-old former journalist is suffering from a rapidly growing lung tumour and several other serious medical conditions that require specialised care.

You Might Be Interested In

Dong’s age and the harsh conditions of his incarceration make his situation increasingly alarming.

Dong was admitted to a prison-affiliated hospital in Tianjin on April 28 after experiencing heart-related symptoms, including palpitations and discomfort.

Medical examinations reportedly discovered a tumour measuring 3.3 by 2.2 centimetres in the lower portion of his left lung.

Further testing is needed to determine whether the mass is cancerous.

Dong’s son, Yifu, stated that the tumour has grown quickly and that his father has lost significant weight in recent months.

Additional examinations are expected to take place this week.

Doctors have also diagnosed Dong with arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat, and fitted him with a Holter monitor to continuously track his cardiac activity.

A former editor and columnist for the state-run Guangming Daily, Dong was detained in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat in Beijing.

Chinese authorities later charged him with espionage.

In November 2024, he was sentenced to seven years in prison, and a higher court upheld the conviction in late 2025 after prolonged appeal proceedings, as highlighted by CPJ.

Since being transferred to a prison in Tianjin earlier this year, Dong has reportedly been required to perform garment manufacturing work for up to nine hours daily while surviving on a nutritionally inadequate prison diet.

The move has also made family visits significantly more difficult.

China remains the world’s leading jailer of journalists, with at least 51 media workers currently behind bars, as reported by CPJ. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 6:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: china-journalist-detainedchina-media-crackdowncpj-urgent-appealdong-yuyu-healthespionage-conviction-casegrowing-lung-tumourjournalist-health-crisismedical-parole-demandpress-freedom-concernstianjin-prison-conditions

RELATED News

PM Modi departs from Paris, says "India-France friendship to grow stronger"

WRAPUP 4-Traffic flows through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

"Country preparing for Gaganyaan, building its own space station": PM Modi

Republicans blast Trump's Iran agreement as details emerge

"Officially started today": US VP Vance on 60-day negotiating period between US-Iran

LATEST NEWS

SpaceX bankers prepare for potential $20 billion bond offering, sources say

PM Modi outlines India's AI vision at VivaTech 2026, rolls out red carpet for global tech players

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa hold Czech Republic 1-1, stay in knockout hunt

Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

England play friendly against Sporting KC, rest big names

China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis
China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis
China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis
China condemned over prison conditions as jailed journalist Dong Yuyu suffers health crisis

QUICK LINKS