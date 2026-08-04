Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Written By:
Last updated: August 4, 2026 18:17:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

New Delhi [India], August 3: In an era where healthcare systems worldwide are grappling with the rising burden of chronic disease, Dr. Deepika Krishna is championing a transformative vision—one that shifts the focus from treating illness to optimizing health. As the Founder of Immunosciences and Longevity & Beyond Clinics (L&B Clinics), she is at the forefront of India’s emerging longevity and precision-healthcare movement, redefining how individuals approach wellness, aging, and disease prevention.

A healthcare entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and executive leadership alumnus of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Krishna has built her career around a singular mission: empowering people to take control of their health through science, personalization, and prevention. Her work reflects a growing global shift toward healthcare models that are predictive, preventive, and deeply personalized.

You Might Be Interested In

Through Immunosciences, Dr. Krishna has established a science-driven wellness brand dedicated to elevating standards in nutraceuticals and preventive healthcare. The company is rooted in clinical evidence, research-backed formulations, and scientific transparency, addressing a growing demand for credible health solutions in an increasingly crowded wellness market. By bridging the gap between cutting-edge medical research and everyday health practices, she has helped create a trusted platform for individuals seeking long-term vitality and sustainable well-being.

Her pioneering work extends further through Longevity & Beyond Clinics, where she is introducing a next-generation model of precision healthcare. Combining genomics, microbiome analysis, advanced diagnostics, and personalized wellness interventions, the clinic delivers highly individualized healthcare strategies designed to optimize healthspan—the quality of years lived in good health. Rather than reacting to disease, Dr. Krishna’s approach identifies risks early, enabling proactive interventions tailored to each individual’s unique biological profile.

What distinguishes Dr. Krishna is her ability to seamlessly integrate scientific innovation with practical healthcare solutions. Her philosophy recognizes that the future of healthcare lies not only in extending lifespan but in enhancing quality of life. Through evidence-based nutrition, advanced diagnostics, and healthy-aging strategies, she is helping shape a comprehensive wellness ecosystem designed for the modern era.

As conversations around longevity and preventive healthcare gain momentum globally, Dr. Deepika Krishna has emerged as one of the most influential voices driving this evolution in India. Her leadership is inspiring a new generation of healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and wellness advocates to rethink the future of healthcare, not as a system that waits for disease to occur, but as one that actively promotes lifelong health and resilience.

Today, Dr. Deepika Krishna stands among a new wave of visionary leaders transforming healthcare through innovation, education, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. With an unwavering commitment to prevention, personalization, and healthy aging, she is not only building successful healthcare ventures but also shaping a future where longevity-focused healthcare becomes the standard rather than the exception. Her work represents a powerful convergence of science, technology and human well-being, positioning her as one of India’s most compelling healthcare leaders to watch in the years ahead.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 6:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Nohit Arora Honoured for Advancing Enterprise AI and Product Strategy

Malay Pit’s Journey from Farmland to Global Healthcare Recognition

Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee

Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

Rubaru Mr. India 2026 Crowns a New Generation of Global Titleholders at the Spectacular Grand Finale of Its 22nd Edition in Mumbai with Aryan Chawla as the winner

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Marr H1 Net Profit At €3.9 Mln

Shein targets $30 billion to $40 billion Hong Kong IPO valuation this month, sources say

Polymarket seeks over $20 billion valuation in funding round, Bloomberg News reports

ANALYSIS: What next for Infantino as FIFA refutes report he sought Trump backing?

No link between Ceuta and Spain's large-scale regularisation, EU migration chief says

Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth forecast as AI buildout powers on

McDonald's US sales growth slows as value deals fail to draw enough diners

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Soccer- 'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi

EXCLUSIVE-Nigeria's Dangote refinery aims to raise $5 billion with October listing, source says 

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity
Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity
Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity
Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

QUICK LINKS