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Home > World > CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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Published: October 20, 2026 05:51:12 IST

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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 5:51 AM IST
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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.6813 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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