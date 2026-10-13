LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

Written By:
Published: October 13, 2026 07:16:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX DOWN 3%

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 7:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Bruins, chasing third straight win, open West Coast trip at Sharks

Oil ticks lower as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks

Rangers eager to keep their home spotless as they welcome Lightning

UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show

Russia repels drone attack on southern city of Nevinnomyssk, governor says

LATEST NEWS

Asian stocks dive as focus on earnings, geopolitics

Carrick confident in overcoming rocky start to the season

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Anthropic says new safeguards sharply reduce AI distillation attacks

Anthropic says new safeguards sharply reduce AI distillation attacks

Carrick confident in overcoming rocky start to the season

Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Japan's Omron to buy US industrial PC firm Onlogic for $675 million in physical AI push

Analysis-US yield surge triggers mortgage hedging, adds to bond market pressure

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%
CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%
CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%
CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> DOWN 3%

QUICK LINKS