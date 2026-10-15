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Home > World > CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

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Published: October 15, 2026 07:37:10 IST

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CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 7:37 AM IST
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CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

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CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

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CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA
CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA
CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA
CHINA'S SUPREME PEOPLE'S PROCURATORATE ARRESTS FORMER CHENGDU MAYOR WANG FENGCHAO FOR SUSPECTED BRIBERY – XINHUA

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