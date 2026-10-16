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Home > World > CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

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Published: October 16, 2026 06:13:08 IST

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CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 6:13 AM IST
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CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

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CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

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CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT: ISRAEL SHOULD STOP AND REVERSE ITS FORCED ESTABLISHMENT OF SETTLEMENTS IN THE WEST BANK

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