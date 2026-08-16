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Home > World > COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

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Published: August 16, 2026 03:49:11 IST

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COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 3:49 AM IST
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COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

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COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

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COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP
COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP
COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP
COLOMBIA PRESIDENT SAYS HE REQUESTED US TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TARIFFS ON COLOMBIAN PRODUCTS AFTER QUAKE, IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

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