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Home > World > COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

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Published: September 19, 2026 20:52:04 IST

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COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 8:52 PM IST
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COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

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COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

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COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS
COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS
COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS
COMPANIES HAVE SPENT AT LEAST 50% OF $12 BILLION PLANNED FOR GRANMORGU PROJECT, TOTALENERGIES' PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS

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