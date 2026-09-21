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Home > World > CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

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Published: September 21, 2026 22:59:04 IST

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CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 10:59 PM IST
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CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

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CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

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CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS
CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS
CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS
CONSENT DECREE REQUIRES SETTING UP A 'NEWS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE BOARD' TO ESTABLISH EDITORIAL AND JOURNALISM PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMBINED ENTITY'S NEWS CHANNELS

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