Corruption, crippling inflation trigger massive healthcare strike threat in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): The Provincial Doctors Association has issued a stern warning to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, demanding a 100 per cent increase in salaries amid rising inflation and worsening working conditions. Doctors have given the provincial administration a two-week ultimatum, threatening a phased suspension of healthcare services if their demands are not addressed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, speaking at a press conference in Peshawar following a protest outside the Press Club, Association Chairman Zubair said doctors across the province could no longer cope with the economic burden caused by soaring prices and stagnant wages.

He stated that services at divisional headquarters hospitals would be halted in the first phase, followed by a complete shutdown of hospitals throughout the province if the government remains unresponsive.

Accompanied by association leaders Aamer Taj, Yasar, and Fazal Manan, Zubair criticised what he described as years of official indifference towards healthcare professionals.

He argued that doctors’ salaries have remained largely unchanged since 2016 despite unprecedented inflation, making it increasingly difficult for medical staff to sustain their livelihoods.

The association also called for an end to political influence in hospital affairs, demanding transparency, merit-based appointments, and strict action against corruption and favouritism within the health department.

Zubair alleged that promotions for doctors had been deliberately delayed for years and urged authorities to convene an immediate promotion board meeting.

The doctors further accused government agencies, including the Federal Board of Revenue and the Healthcare Commission, of imposing excessive financial burdens through registration, licensing, and training-related charges.

They argued that these costs, combined with heavy taxation, have worsened the financial challenges faced by medical professionals, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Zubair appealed directly to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and provincial health authorities, stating that many doctors earn between PKR 50,000 and PKR 60,000 per month.

At the same time, some private hospitals pay even less, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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