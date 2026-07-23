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Home > World > BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

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Published: July 23, 2026 09:52:11 IST

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BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

Samsung E&A Co Ltd: * Q2 OPERATING. PROFIT 273 BILLION WON, UP 51% Y/Y Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 9:52 AM IST
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BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y
BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y
BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y
BRIEF-Samsung E&A Co Q2 Operating. Profit 273 Billion Won, Up 51% Y/Y

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