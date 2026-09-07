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Home > World > DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

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Published: September 7, 2026 17:50:05 IST

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DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

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DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

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DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND
DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND
DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND
DENMARK PRIME MINISTER:­ WITH THE NEW JOINT GREENLAND-EU DECLARATION, WE WILL DELIVER CONCRETE PROJECTS WITH REAL BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE OF GREENLAND

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