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Home > World > DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

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Published: October 16, 2026 12:15:11 IST

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DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 12:15 PM IST
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DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

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DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

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DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS
DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS
DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS
DUTCH PM JETTEN: ALL EU COUNTRIES ARE VERY UNHAPPY WITH EU BUDGET PROPOSALS

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