Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], June 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Bhutan on Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 11:06 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 26 kilometres.

EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6fmNAuWIAD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 7, 2026

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan,” the NCS said.

Following the main quake, several aftershocks were recorded, including a magnitude 2.8 at 11:18 PM IST at a depth of 22 km, and a magnitude 2.4 at 11:52 PM IST at a depth of 18 km.

EQ of M: 2.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:18:43 IST, Lat: 27.580 N, Long: 89.821 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Bhutan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/MBDrAMDx2t — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 7, 2026

More details awaited. (ANI)

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