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Home > World > ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

Written By:
Published: October 7, 2026 16:00:09 IST

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ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:00 PM IST
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ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

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ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

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ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
ECB'S SANTOS PEREIRA: OTHER GOODS PRICES SHOW NO SIGNS OF DE-ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

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