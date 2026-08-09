Eredivisie Standings

Aug 9 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Excelsior 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Go Ahead 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ………………………………. 3 AZ 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ………………….

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