Eredivisie Standings

Aug 7 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Excelsior 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 ADO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ………………………………. 3 AZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ………………………

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