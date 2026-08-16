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Home > World > Eredivisie Standings

Eredivisie Standings

Eredivisie Standings

Written By:
Published: August 16, 2026 13:46:14 IST

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Eredivisie Standings

Aug 16 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Fortuna 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 ………………………………. 3 PSV 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 ……………………….

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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Eredivisie Standings

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