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Home > World > Eredivisie Standings

Eredivisie Standings

Eredivisie Standings

Written By:
Published: September 6, 2026 15:54:24 IST

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Eredivisie Standings

Sep 6 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 5 4 1 0 18 6 13 2 AZ 4 4 0 0 13 3 12 ………………………………… 3 Feyenoord 5 3 2 0 13 7 11 ……………….

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 6, 2026 3:54 PM IST
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