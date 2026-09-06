Eredivisie Standings

Sep 6 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 5 4 1 0 18 6 13 2 AZ 4 4 0 0 13 3 12 ………………………………… 3 Feyenoord 5 3 2 0 13 7 11 ……………….

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