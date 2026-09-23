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Home > World > ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

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Published: September 23, 2026 12:24:16 IST

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ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 12:24 PM IST
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ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

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ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

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ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION
ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION
ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION
ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: SUSPENSION DUE TO THE CURRENT SITUATION IN TIGRAY REGION

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