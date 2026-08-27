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Home > World > EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT

EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT

EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT

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Published: August 27, 2026 09:33:04 IST

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EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT

EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 9:33 AM IST
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EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT
EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT
EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT
EU STATES REVIVE PLAN TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS FOR UKRAINE- FT

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