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Home > World > EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

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Published: November 14, 2026 04:55:09 IST

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EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 4:55 AM IST
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EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

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EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

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EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE
EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE
EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE
EUROCONTROL: ALL TRAFFIC DEPARTING WITHIN MEMBER STATES BOUND FOR US AIRPORTS IS SUSPENDED ON REQUEST OF FAA DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES -WEBSITE

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