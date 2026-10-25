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Home > World > EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

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Published: October 25, 2026 01:01:15 IST

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EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 1:01 AM IST
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EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

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EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

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EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES
EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES
EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES
EXPLOSIVE-LADEN DRONE ATTACKS IRANIAN KURDISH OPPOSITION CAMP NORTHEAST OF IRAQ'S ERBIL -SECURITY SOURCES

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