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Home > World > EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

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Published: August 26, 2026 00:15:04 IST

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EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 12:15 AM IST
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EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

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EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

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EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

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EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED
EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED
EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED
EXXONMOBIL SAYS OPERATIONS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL AT LIZA UNITY FPSO IN GUYANA, OFFLOADING WHICH WAS TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

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