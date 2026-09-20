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Home > World > FA Cup Summaries

FA Cup Summaries

FA Cup Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 20, 2026 22:05:26 IST

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FA Cup Summaries

Sep 20 (OPTA) – Summaries for the FA Cup on Sunday (start times are BST) 2nd Round Qualifying ……………………………………………………….. Southall () 2 Dorking Wanderers () 2 …

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 10:05 PM IST
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