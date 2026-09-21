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Home > World > FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

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Published: September 21, 2026 01:18:18 IST

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FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 1:18 AM IST
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FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

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FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

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FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY
FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY
FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY
FRANCE CONDEMNS DECISION BY IRANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CLOSE ITS LANGUAGE CENTRE IN TEHRAN – FOREIGN MINISTRY

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