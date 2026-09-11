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Home > World > FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

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Published: September 11, 2026 13:33:12 IST

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FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 1:33 PM IST
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FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

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FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

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FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES
FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES
FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES
FRENCH GOVERNMENT WILL REVISE DOWNWARD ITS 2026 GROWTH FORECAST TO 0.5% GROWTH -LES ECHOS, CITING SOURCES

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