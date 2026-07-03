Germany, UK slam China's ethnic unity law as tool for global intimidation

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Germany and the United Kingdom have intensified criticism of China’s newly enforced Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, describing it as a measure that could deepen the assimilation of ethnic minorities while expanding Beijing’s ability to target critics and diaspora communities abroad. The legislation, which took effect on July 1, has drawn increasing concern from governments and lawmakers over its implications for human rights, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office raised the issue during a federal government press briefing. Foreign Office spokesperson Sebastian Hinterseher said Berlin viewed both the passage of the law by China’s National People’s Congress in March and its implementation with “great concern.”

He noted that Germany continues to raise human rights issues with Beijing through diplomatic channels, including concerns over the new legislation. German officials argued that the law strengthens the legal framework supporting Beijing’s policies toward ethnic minorities, particularly the Sinicisation of religion and restrictions on minority-language education. Berlin warned that the legislation could further undermine religious freedom, cultural rights, and other fundamental liberties.

Germany also expressed concern over provisions that may allow Chinese authorities to pursue individuals and organisations outside the country’s borders, saying such clauses could facilitate transnational repression. Berlin reiterated its firm opposition to any form of cross-border intimidation or coercion.

The concerns come shortly after Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering visited Germany, where he met lawmakers, government representatives and civil society members to discuss China’s policies in Tibet. During the visit, he highlighted what he described as growing efforts to suppress Tibetan language, religion and culture while increasing pressure on Tibetan communities overseas, as highlighted by Phayul.

Meanwhile, the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tibet condemned the legislation as a mechanism that institutionalises forced assimilation despite its official title. The group warned that the law could accelerate Mandarin-language education, strengthen surveillance, tighten ideological control and erode the cultural identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Southern Mongolians and other minority communities, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

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