BRIEF-Gubra H1 EBIT Loss DKK 122.9 Mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) – Gubra A/S: * H1 REVENUE DKK 126.3 MILLION * H1 EBIT LOSS DKK 122.9 MILLION Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

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