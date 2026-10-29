GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

Written By:
Published: October 29, 2026 11:11:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

GSK: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 11:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

South Korean shares end down more than 1% as Samsung drops after earnings

UPDATE 1-Vontobel reports $2.3 billion net new money in nine-month update

STMicroelectronics beats quarterly operating profit estimates

BRIEF-Armah Sports Qtrly Profit Sar 15.2 Million

Cooper Pratt, Jacob Misiorowski steer Brewers to first Series title

LATEST NEWS

Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance

Drinking tea regularly linked to lower risk of vascular diseases

Brewers hoist first World Series trophy as Contreras takes MVP

Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom

Renault reports rise in 3Q revenues despite lower volumes

Milwaukee fans celebrate as Brewers beat Rays for first World Series title

Samsung sees chip shortage worsening, but keeps investors in suspense on returns

Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise

MOMENT: Brewers secure the 2026 crown after a 4-1 win over the Rays

Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns

GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P
GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P
GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P
GSK <GSK.L>: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 2,100P FROM 2,500P

QUICK LINKS